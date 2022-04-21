Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Release: Where to Watch, Book Tickets, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor plays a cricketer in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur star in Jersey, which hits the screens on April 22. The Hindi language film is the remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name which came out in 2019, with Nani and Shraddha Srinath as lead stars. The original film won two National Film Awards- Best Feature Film- Telugu and Best Editing. After the immense success that Kabir Singh got in 2019, Jersey is awaited by Shahid's fans for a long time. Now, the time is finally here.

In jersey, Shahid plays the role of Arjun Talwar, a has-been star batsman who is now unemployed. In his late 30s, Arjun makes his return to the pitch for his son and family. The emotional quotient in the movie is its biggest draw and Gowtam Tinnanuri, the writer and director of the Telugu original, is helming the Hindi remake. Be rest assured that Jersey will be high on drama and relatability factors with Shahid and Mrunal trying to strike the right chord with the newer audience.

We bring to you all the details of Jersey so that you do not miss out on this treat of a film.

When is Jersey releasing?

April 22, 2022

Where to book Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey movie tickets?

Fans are excited to watch Jersey on the big screen. All the moviegoers can book Jersey tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you, directly from the counter. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the Director of Jersey?

Gowtam Tinnanuri. He also wrote and directed the Telugu version of Jersey with Nani playing the lead role.

Who is the Writer of Jersey?

Gowtam Tinnanuri

Who are the producers of Jersey?

Jersey is produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill. It is presented by Allu Arvind.

Jersey cast details

Shahid Kapoor as Arjun Talwar

Mrunal Thakur as Vidya Talwar

Pankaj Kapoor as Arjun's cricket coach

What is the run time of Jersey?

2 hours, 45 minutes

Who is the Music Director of Jersey?

Sachet-Parampara

Where to download Jersey movie online?

You can download Jersey from YouTube or from other paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix after the makers' announcement.

Where can I watch Jersey full movie?

The film is releasing in theatres and won't be available to watch online until the production house announces an official OTT and satellite release.

Where can I check the review of Jersey?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of Jersey and the movie review on the link given below.

