Jersey Twitter reactions: Fans declare Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur's sports drama 'must watch'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KARTIKNARAYAN34 Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Jersey Twitter review

After a long wait and multiple delays, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey released in theatres on April 22 (Friday). The sports drama is the Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, featuring Nani. Originally scheduled for a cinema release on 28 August 2020, Jersey was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also stars Pankaj Kapoor in a key role. In the film, Shahid plays the role of Arjun, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing Team India for his son. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey has been receiving positive reviews from the netizens who are impressed with Shahid and Mrunal's stellar acting skills. Their chemistry is adorable and they have successfully made their way into the audience's hearts. Termed as a family entertainer the film has been able to tug at viewers' heartstrings.

South superstar Nani, who was the lead in the original Telugu version too commented on the film. He called the film, true good cinema and wrote, "Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit This is true good cinema. Congratulations."

One of the users wrote, "#ShahidKapoor-starrer #Jersey passes with flying colours and sets the stage for a box office blockbuster! The film stands tall on emotions, love, drama, entertainment, and message! What a whole-packaged drama to witness! #JerseyHitsItOutOfThePark."

Another said, "#JerseyHitsItOutOfThePark Must watch Jersey with your family this weekend. Such an interesting and inspirational story."

Check out epic reviews by the netizens here: