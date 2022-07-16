Mouni Roy bares it all as she shares hot pictures from her beach vacation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOUNI ROY Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy has been setting the internet ablaze with her latest pictures from the beach vacation. Mouni who recently tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar was recently on a holiday. From beautiful blue skies to pretty sunsets, the actress has been treating her fans and followers with some amazing pictures. Mouni recently shared some sultry photos leaving her fans wanting more. Flaunting her back in one of the pictures, the actress wrote, "My corner of the sky." In the pictures, Mouni can be seen sitting with her back to the camera as she faces the sea. She wrapped herself in white sheets and had a yellow flower in her hair.

Netizens reactions

Mouni's post was bombarded with sweet reactions from her fans who cannot get enough of the actress. One of them commented, "Wowww." Another said, "You are so pretty." "My most favourite girl," wrote another fan. Actress Aashka Goradia also commented on her post and wrote, "Too stunning."

Mouni shared another set of pictures that set the mercury soaring on Saturday with another scintillating post from the beach.

Mouni who was in the Maldives with her husband also shared a mushy post dedicated to him. “A few hours and I miss you already, Suraj Nambiar,” she captioned the post.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar wedding

On January 27, Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa. Sharing the first [pictures from her D-day. the actress wrote, "I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We are married. Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj and Mouni."

Also read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt & dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor listen to Kesariya on their balcony as they enjoy Mumbai rains

Mouni Roy's upcoming film

Talking on the film front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's action-fantasy-drama 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Mouni's new look in the film has created quite a buzz amongst her fans. In the trailer, she had glowing red eyes, wearing a black dress, looking furiously vile. Produced by Karan Johar, 'Brahmastra' is set to light the theatres on fire this year on September 9, 2022.

Also read: Sushmita Sen shares ethereal pic clicked by daughter Alisah; fans ask 'where is Lalit Modi?'