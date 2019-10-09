From Morni Banke to First Class, Nick Jonas loves grooving to Hindi songs

Nick Jonas loves grooving to Bollywood songs

American singer Nick Jonas is clearly obsessed with Bollywood music and the credit goes to his darling wife Priyanka Chopra. Every now and then, a clip of Nick grooving to Hindi songs surfaces on the social media sending all Bollywood lovers into a tizzy.

On Wednesday, a small clip of Nick dancing on Morni Banke did the rounds on social media and we just couldn't help ourselves but groove along with him.

It is not the first time, Nick has shown his obsession with Bollywood songs. Earlier, a video of Nick trying some quintessential Bollywood dance steps along with PeeCee went viral on the internet. The couple was dancing on Hauli Hauli from Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De.

It is clearly PeeCee's effect that even Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas couldn't resist grooving to Bollywood tracks. In a video that went viral earlier this year, the Jonas family can be seen enjoying Tareefan from Veerey Di Wedding during a yacht party. PeeCee even gave a shoutout to Bebo while dancing with her hubby.

We knew that Bollywood bug has seriously bitten Nick when he shared a video of himself dancing on Varun Dhawan's First Class before one of his concerts.

And, not to forget when he danced with his 'desi girl' at his wedding reception.

On a related note, Priyanka is currently gearing up for the release of her Bollywood movie The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie also features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

Nick took to Instagram to shower praises on the film and appreciated PeeCee's performance. ''This film touched my heart in so many ways. The story is bold and beautiful, and told perfectly by this incredible cast and by @shonalibose_’s direction. @priyankachopra I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film. You made me smile, laugh and cry and I know you are going to impact so many people’s lives with this film. I love you so much. Congrats to the entire The Sky Is Pink cast, crew and creative team. You should be very proud. Everyone make sure to go see this movie!,'' he wrote.