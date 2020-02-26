Image Source : INSTAGRAM Milind Soman celebrates 6 years of companionship with wife Ankita Konwar in heartfelt post

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Time and again, they melt our hearts with loved-up posts for each other. Today, on the occasion of their six years of togetherness, Milind Soman shared a heartfelt anniversary post for his better half Ankita Konwar, which will surely melt your hearts.

"We met this day six years ago. I dont dwell much in the past or think a lot about the future, but every moment with you ankita_earthy has been precious, and I pray we will continue to be what we have been to each other. You are the sweetest, and the brightest, and the funniest and the most charming Happy Anniversary. #foreverisNOW", wrote the model-actor.

Meanwhile, Ankita Konwar said that the six years spent with Milind Soman has been the best part of her life. "You were you and I was I, We were two before our time. I was yours before I knew, And you have always been mine too. #lordbyronRan a 21k today to celebrate our companionship of 6 years.Been the best 6 years my love!", wrote Ankita on Instagram

Much has been said about Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar and the age gap between the two. The actor earlier opened up about the same.

Milind said that he does not really consider the age gap. According to him, two people are always different, in terms of age, background, experiences and culture. So there are always things that need to be understood and accepted. There are old habits that you have to unlearn to keep a relationship strong, positive and healthy. It is important to make your partner feel comfortable and help her achieve what she wants.

Milind Soman got married to his long-time girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in Alibaug. Ankita blended her Assamese heritage in the Maharashtrian wedding and accessorized pieces of jewelry in Assamese design and paired it with her beautiful, minimalistic saree.

