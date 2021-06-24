Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MICHELE MORRONE Michele Morrone's naked pics from '365 Days' sets leaked, actor issues statement: 'It's very disrespectful'

Actor Michele Morrone has slammed the illegal theft and leak of private pictures from the sets of last year's hit film sequel, '365 Days.' The actor took to Instagram and issued a strongly-worded statement, lambasting the leak. In the pictures, the lead actor was pictured shirtless onset before stripping for the shower scene. "As an actor your life becomes public. But, as a human being, I would still like my privacy to myself, and I'm a huge fan of privacy," he said in a post shared on his Instagram stories.

Addressing the naked photos, he added "It is never ok to invade someone's privacy and it's very disrespectful. What happened is a big offence to me."



In his post, he also went on to thank his fans, friends and members of his team who helped take down the photos from online portals. "I really wanna thank all of my online family for taking action against all the private images of me that leaked while I was working on set professionally." "I really appreciate what you've all done guys... as always, Thank you... I love you!!" he concluded.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MICHELE MORRONE Michele Morrone's Instagram Story

For the unversed, Morrone plays the leading role of gangster Massimo Torricelli in the erotica film, '365 Days'. The sequel will see him reuniting with co-star Anna-Maria as Laura Biel.

Earlier this month, Michele had fans thinking he was homosexual when he shared a pool selfie with his 365 Days co-star. He then cleared the air on IG about the rumour and said: "This morning, I woke up with my team calling me and saying, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of articles…saying that you came out,’ because of the picture I took with Simone."

"He became a very good friend of mine, we’re like brothers. We’re shooting a movie together. Guys, it was just a picture. Nothing more.” “And by the way…I’m a very big supporter of the LGBT community. But we’re just talking about a normal picture. I didn’t come out," Michele added.

Also Read: Sex Education Season 3: Netflix announces release date with first look photos