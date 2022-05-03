Met Gala 2022: Pregnant Rihanna's statue sits at Metropolitan Museum of Art

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BADGALRIRI Rihanna's statue made in marble has been erected at Met Museum

Rihanna was missing from the Met Gala 2022. The singer is expecting her baby with rapper A$AP Rocky very soon. Even as fans missed the This Is What You Came For singer on the fashion's biggest night, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has erected her statue made of marble. The statue was a surprise organised by Vogue in collaboration with the museum. The picture of Rihanna's statue was shared online and has gone viral among the fans.

Rihanna's statue has been made to showcase her pregnancy and this way, the beautiful phase in her life has been immortalised forever. The statue replicates one of her poses from the Vogue photoshoot she did earlier this year flaunting her baby bump. Over the years, Rihanna has served the most classy and head-turning looks at the Met Gala. As her absence was felt by the fans, the statue unveiling has come as a sort of a reprieve.

Rihanna also thanked Vogue and Met Gala for this special tribute, writing on Instagram, "Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one (sic)!"

Currently, Rihanna is in her hometown Barbados. The Fenty Beauty founder wanted to raise their child there.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the billionaire singer shared, "Rocky asked me recently if I had a dream place, where would it be? I told him home, Barbados. I always imagined it being that way. But realistically it probably won't be."