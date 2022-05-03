Blake Lively’s best Met Gala appearances to date: Times when Hollywood star turned heads on red carpet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DAYAPETERS Blake Lively's best looks from Met Gala to date

Blake Lively’s best Met Gala appearances prove that the Hollywood star is not only an amazing actress but also a beloved fashionista. The actress has some fine taste in fashion as we can see her in her sartorial best on the paparazzi filled red carpet of the fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Lively, who has been a frequent guest at the annual Met Gala has never failed to impress the audience with her sass in classic outfits.

On the Met Gala red carpet 2022, Blake Lively looked stunning as she dressed according to this year's theme ‘Gilded Glamour’. The actress chose to wear a Versace gown with matching gloves. She completed her look with statement diamond earrings and a beautiful headgear. However, the reversible trail attached to her elegant gown stole many hearts and became the talk of the town instantly.

However, this is not the time that Lively impressed fashion critics with her pick for Met Gala. In 2018 she chose to wear an ornate piece by Versace. It was reported that her dress took almost 600 hours for its preparation and was so huge that she entered the venue in a party bus. The dress was encrusted with a gold corset and a massive dark red trail with two sheer panels. The actress kept her makeup minimal with bold lips and for accessories, she went with fewer jewel pieces. Her headgear too drew attention at the event.

The 'A Simple Favor' actress, chose to wear a golden Atelier Versace gown which had delicate golden chains and electric blue hues feathers on its trail in 2017. With a plunging neckline and sheer long sleeves, she did make a style statement at the Met Gala event. She chose to complete her look with minimal accessories and kept her hair tied in a ponytail.

In 2016, the 34-year-old actress looked glamorous in Burberry’s strapless pink gown which had floral embroidery on its cape. Surprisingly, just two weeks before walking the red carpet that year she had announced her second pregnancy and by looking at her we can say that she was blooming inside and out.

'The Age of Adaline' actress walked the red carpet event with her husband Ryan Reynolds in 2014. the couple complemented each other in Gucci outfits. While Reynolds chose to wear a tuxedo, Lively was seen in a blush pink body-hugging gown which had a rose gold paillettes. Opting for minimal accessories the actress made sure all the attention was directed to her beautiful dress.

In 2013, the actress made her appearance at the Met Gala red carpet after one year gap. She chose to wear a super stunning strapless gown by Gucci and looked ethereal and dreamy, to say the least. Her eye makeup became the talk of the town and people continue to talk about it even now.

In 2011 the actress proved that she always brings her A-game to the red carpet. Lively wore a Chanel gown in 2011 and looked nothing less than a Greek goddess. Her Christian Louboutin sandals complemented her look well.

The actress arrived at the costume institute gala in a simple and short blue coloured midi dress by Lapis Marchesa in 2010 and completed her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.

The 'Gossip Girl' actress chose to wear a stunning blue Versace gown at the 2009 Met Gala. Her dress had a plunging neck and thigh-high slit. She was looking breathtakingly beautiful as she kept her hair and accessories very subtle.

For the very first appearance at the costume theme gala in 2008, Blake chose to wear a black Ralph Lauren strapless couture gown that had feathers on them. She completed her look with black gloves and a diamond bracelet.

Going by Blake Lively's pick for Met Gala over the years, we have to admit that her sartorial choices are always for the win!