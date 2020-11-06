Image Source : FILE IMAGE Marginal improvement in Soumitra Chatterjee’s health: Doctors

The condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee marginally improved on Thursday though he remained on ventilation as his neurological condition was a matter of concern, one of the attending doctors said in a statement on behalf of the hospital.

“Some progress” with regard to Chatterjee’s neurological conditions has been made, the doctor said, adding that the 85-year old is again “giving responses though most of them are reflexes.”

“He is much awake now. He is again back to giving responses. But most of them are reflex responses. But not very meaningful communication. He is responding to the voice, spontaneously opening eyes,” but he cannot communicate or follow verbal commands, the doctor said.

