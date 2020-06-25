Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput and nepotism: To encourage, support talent should be prime focus

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manoj Bajpayee talks about Sushant Singh Rajput and nepotism

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left the industry in shock. It has also started a debate about 'insiders vs outsiders' as it is said that the Kedarnath decided to take his own life due to Bollywood rivalry. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who starred with Sushant in their 2019 film Sonchiriya, is also an outsider and shared that "to push and encourage, support, mentoring talent should be the prime focus." Bajpayee was heartbroken when he heard about Sushant's death and had taken to Instagram to express his shock. He also went LIVE with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor later and talked about how genius Sushant was.

Talking about the situation of nepotism in Bollywood, Manoj Bajpayee told WION, "Let me start with this, the world is not fair. I have been saying this since 20 years that as an industry we celebrate mediocrity. Forget about industry, as a nation we celebrate mediocrity. Something is lacking somewhere -- in our thought process, our value system. When we see talent, we immediately want to ignore or push it away. This is the value system of ours which is so deplorable."

Sharing about his experience of working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchriya and his sudden death, The Family Man actor said, "I have said it before that this industry has wasted talent; so much that in any other country those talents who have not been given their due here, would have been known as the best actors of the world. But we don’t care. Firstly, if you don’t have talent then you have to be extremely lucky to get by. This is the system I am talking about. This is the cold value of this industry. I am not blaming anyone. I am a part of this industry. This is why I said in my past interviews that we have to look inward and rectify that. Rectify, or you will keep getting flak for it, cursed for it and will keep on losing respect of the common people."

Manoj Bajpayee also revealed how he survived in the industry for so many years. he shared that he is thick skinned and 'the son of a different mother'. He added that small budget films are not marketed properly and the moment they start doing business in theaters, they are pulled out.

After Sushant's death, Manoj had shared a post saying, "Falling short of words to describe the shock and grief I am in right now!! Just one question why Sushant?? My heart goes out to his family who lost their young one!! Will wait to cook Bihari mutton for you my friend!! Rest in peace!!!! Yours dadda!!!

