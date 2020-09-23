Image Source : FILE IMAGE Manoj Bajpayee on turning singer: Nobody could think of rapping in Bhojpuri

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is being praised for his rapping skills in the new single, Bambai main ka ba. The song has been very well received and the National Award-winning actor says the reason behind its success is because the track is in a native language and that it deals with the migrant issue. Talking about the song becoming popular among all age groups, Manoj told IANS: "It's very unique rapping, because it's in a native language. Nobody could think of rapping in Bhojpuri and that too about something that is prevalent."

The actor, who joined hands with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for the number, says the migrant issue is something that is not the product of today. "The migrant problem has been there all this time. People leaving their houses and going to big cities in search of life -- this problem has always been there and that's why people are loving the song. These factors are working and it came together very well," he said.

On the other hand, Anubhav Sinha opened up about why it took him so long to work with Manoj Bajpayee. "There are some actors, you need strength to take something to them. You should feel that this work cannot be done without this person and you need this particular person. Manoj is one of those rare actors," Anubhav told IANS.

Manoj is back in the spotlight rapping the number "Bambai main ka ba", which highlights the plight of migrant workers.

The filmmaker has attempted to collaborate with the National Award-winning actor before, but things didn't materialise.

"I have tried once or twice before this but it did not work out because of various reasons. I gathered all my courage and went to him for this song and he said yes!" he added.

