Manoj Bajpayee laughs off Sunil Pal's barbs, suggests he takes up meditation to deal with joblessness

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee couldn't stop laughing after he heard about comedian Sunil Pal’s recent spikes against him. He also suggested that Sunil should take up meditation to deal with joblessness. Recently, while voicing his opinion on the Raj Kundra case, Sunil lashed out at Bajpayee and addressed him as ‘badtameez' and 'gira hua aadmi'.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Manoj reacted to Sunil Pal's comments. After laughing for nearly a minute, he said, "I understand people don’t have jobs. I completely understand. I have been in this situation. But in these kinds of situations, people should meditate."

Earlier, during a media interaction with a leading daily, Sunil blasted out at several Bollywood celebrities and prominently on actors who have been a part of some bold web series and films on the OTT platforms. “Main khaas kar naam lena chahunga, main bohot nafrat karta hoon inn 3-4 logon se, like Manoj Bajpayee. Manoj Bajpayee kitna hi bada actor hoga, kitne hi bade awards mile, par usse zyada badtameez aur gira hua aadmi maine nahi dekha", Sunil had said.

He further said, "Duniya tumko rashtrapati award de rahe hai aur kar kya rahe ho tum family audience ke liye? Web series bana rahe ho jahaan tum aisi duniya bata rahe ho jahaan tum biwi ka chakkar kahin aur chal raha hai, tera kahin aur chal raha hai, minor bachchi boyfriend ki baat kar rahi hai, chhota beta apni age se zyada… Aisi family hoti hai kya."

Sunil also criticised the Amazon Prime series Mirzapur and The Family Man. “Phir woh Mirzapur ke jitne badtameez log hai, main unko bohot nafrat karta hoon. Yeh saari cheezein jo hai na bandh honi chahiye. Yeh bhi ek porn hai. Porn sirf dikhane ka nahi hota, vichaaron ka bhi porn hota hai."

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in Zee5's Dial 100. Also, starring Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar, the movie unfolds in one night where one call turns everyone’s lives upside down. The film will premiere on the streaming platform on August 6.

