Sanjay Kapoor recalls Divya Bharti's demise while shooting Kartavya, opens up on Juhi Chawla stepping in

Actor Sanjay Kapoor on Thursday took a stroll down the memory lane as his 1995 film Kartavya completed 26 years. To celebrate the milestone, the actor penned a long note along with a few pictures from the film. He also revealed that it was the 'first picture' he signed with late actor, 'beautiful Divya Bharti'.

Sanjay also expressed his gratitude towards actress Juhi Chawla who stepped in the shoes of Divya Bharti, who died after shooting 40% of the film'. He said it was 'extremely gracious' of Juhi to do the role as she was already 'such a big star' then.

He shared the post, writing, "26 years of Kartavya , This is the first picture I signed way back in 1992 with the very beautiful Divya bharti who unfortunately passed away shooting 40% of the film , it was extremely gracious of Juhi chawala who was such a big star to do this film afterwards , #wonderfulmemories #1995 @iamjuhichawla #amrishpuri #moushmichatterjee #arunairani @gulshangrover #rajkanwar #rahulgupta #dilipsensameersen #harmeetkathuria @mohnish_bahl."

Kartavya (1995) was directed by Raj Kanwar and Divya Bharti was to play the role of Kaajal. However, she died in April 1993 and Juhi Chawla replaced her.

Earlier, when Sanjay Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer romantic drama Raja completed 26 years. Sanjay recalled memories of his first day at the shoot with Madhuri. Sharing a video of the song on Instagram, the actor wrote: "26 years of Raja #timeflies, We started shooting for Raja with this song in Ooty, Zara phir se kehna was the first shot I gave, I cannot thank Madhuri enough for making me so comfortable on set never felt I was working with a super super super STAR, Wat a super team we had @madhuridixitnene #pareshrawal #induirani #ashokthakeria #babaazmi #nadeemshravan #sameer #unforgettablememories."

Meanwhile, Sanjay was last seen in the supernatural crime series The Last Hour, also starring Shahana Goswami. It debuted on Amazon Prime Video in May.