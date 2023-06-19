Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/ PINARAYI VIJAYAN Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi passes away at 83

Prominent actor and theatre personality, Poojapura Ravi, passed away on Sunday at his daughter's home near Marayoor in Idukki District. He was 83 years old. Survived by his two children, the actor had been residing with his daughter in Marayoor for the past few months. Family sources have informed that his body was brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, and the funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

Poojappura Ravi was widely recognised for his comedic performances in Malayalam cinema. He was associated with the renowned drama institution Kalanilyam Drama Vision and had an extensive filmography that spanned over 600 films, including black-and-white movies produced in Kerala. In addition, he made appearances in television serials during the 1990s.

Ravi, the eldest of four children born to Madhavan Pillai and Bhavaniyamma in Poojappura, Trivandrum, received his education at Chinnamma Memorial Girls High School and Thirumala Higher Secondary School. He was married to Thankamma and had a daughter named Lakshmi and a son named Hari Kumar. On June 18, 2023, at the age of 86, Ravi succumbed to an age-related illness at his daughter's residence in Marayur, Idukki district.

The sudden demise of Poojapura Ravi has deeply saddened the Malayalam cinema industry, leaving a profound impact.

