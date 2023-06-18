Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar's multi-crore demand to join Salman Khan's show revealed | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIOCINEMA Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar charged THIS amount

Prakash Kumar, who is widely recognised as Puneet Superstar, has gained a significant following among young people on social media due to his comedic content. Recently, he ventured into the world of reality television by participating in the renowned show Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan.

Surprisingly, the popular social media influencer was swiftly eliminated from the show by the makers just a few hours after his arrival, making it an unprecedented eviction in the history of Bigg Boss. This decision was made in response to Puneet receiving a stern warning from Bigg Boss for allegedly using offensive language towards the makers and causing damage to the house's belongings. Prior to entering the Bigg Boss house, Puneet engaged in an exclusive conversation with India TV, discussing his reason for joining the show, his fee, and much more.



Why did you decide to join Bigg Boss OTT 2?

After being active on social media for years, there was a significant public demand to see me on a reality show. I wanted to offer more to the audience beyond my 15-second videos.



Initially, you were rejected by the Bigg Boss makers. How did things work out in your favour?

They turned me down because I requested an island and a property on Juhu Beach. However, when I arrived at Delhi Airport, they presented me with a multi-crore agreement, and I ultimately accepted their offer.



Will we see the same side of your personality on the show as what you display on social media, or will it be different?

I will continue doing what I do on social media, perhaps with a few additional elements. I want to maintain authenticity so that my fans don't perceive me as fake. I don't want them to think I am suddenly pretending to be someone from a wealthy social class. I may even throw toiletries at myself, just as I do on social media.



Do you believe your social media fanbase will be enough to make you the winner?

They won't make me a winner; I am already a winner, and I guarantee it. I am confident of winning this show.



Social media has already declared you the winner. Will you turn this declaration into reality?

Just imagine; I have already made this a reality. I am participating in the show just as a formality. If it were up to me, I would take the trophy from Salman Khan right now and return to Delhi.

Latest Entertainment News