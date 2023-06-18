Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani to rekindle romance with ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev? Find out | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BB OTT 2: Palak Purswani to rekindle romance with ex?

Palak Purswani, known for her appearances on reality shows like Splitsvilla and Nach Baliye, has recently joined the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan. Prior to her entry into the show, Palak had an exclusive interview with India TV, where she discussed her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and talked about various topics, including her potential reconciliation with her ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev.

Why did you decide to join the show?

Bigg Boss is like the ultimate reality show. I've already been on a reality show before, but being a part of Bigg Boss has always been on my to-do list. It has been my dream for the past two years. I've been in touch with the show's makers on and off, but it didn't work out earlier due to my shooting schedule. I wanted to be a part of the show from the beginning, not as a wildcard entry. This year, I thought it was the perfect time to enter the OTT version of the show because it's known for its over-the-top nature, which would appeal more to the younger generation.



In the past, contestants from MTV reality shows like Ashutosh Kaushik, Sidharth Bhardwaj, and Prince Narula have performed really well, even though they were considered underdogs. Can you continue their streak?

Definitely, because Prince is a very close friend of mine, and I have seen his gameplay. Coming from a reality show background gives us an advantage. We know how to navigate and handle the challenges. Although it has been years for me, and I have evolved as a person over the last ten years, I will definitely try to maintain the same streak that Prince has. After Prince, it should be like even Palak achieved the same feat. So I hope to make my mark too. Let's see how it goes.



Your ex-boyfriend is also entering the house. Will you feel uncomfortable sharing the space with him?

I'm not sure about feeling uncomfortable, but I'm entering the show to win the trophy. I am human, and I have emotions. We had a four-year relationship, so it will be a challenge for me to be in the same house with him for so many days. But nothing and nobody can come between me and my game. I won't let it affect me to that extent. However, I must admit that I haven't received closure from this relationship. The way it ended was on a bad note, and I was the one who ended it. But there's still some unresolved feelings and anger within me. Who knows, maybe I'll find closure through this show.

Anything can happen. We might become cordial and get closure on the show, or we might end up being against each other. It all depends on how he responds.

Are you worried about how your relationship will be perceived by everyone on this OTT platform?

To be honest, I'm an open book. I'm a transparent person with nothing to hide. I know what I signed up for with this show. My personal life has been out there in the open. All the details about our relationship and everything related to us have been publicly known. I don't think there's anything for me to fear or be scared of. And honestly, I'm not scared. I don't have anything to be afraid of. He might have things to worry about, but I don't.



If you and Avinash resolve your past issues, would you consider getting back together?

Definitely not. I don't think that's even possible unless he undergoes a complete transformation and sincerely apologises for what he did. I haven't received that apology yet. Even if he does apologise, it won't change my decision. I can't go back to something that hurt me deeply. I won't allow that person to hurt me again and again. I'm not foolish or naive to let that happen. However, we have both moved on. It's been a year and a half, and we have gone our separate ways. I've healed, but how things progress will depend on his response. But my game won't be affected by anything or anyone.

Also read: Adipurush box office collection Day 2: Prabhas' film smoothly enters Rs 200 crore club amidst public backlash

Also read: Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya are now married; see first pics of the newlyweds

Latest Entertainment News