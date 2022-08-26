Malaika Arora & Sophie Choudry dance like no one is watching on new track 'Gori Hai' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora & Sophie Choudry

Malaika Arora never fails to impress her fans and followers with her exciting videos and pictures on social media. On Friday, the actress once again left the internet ablaze with her enigmatic dance moves. She was joined in by actress-singer Sophie Choudry. The duo danced to the tunes of Sophie's recently released track 'Gori Hai' which is a rendition of a popular song Gori Hai Kalaiyan from the film Aaj Ka Arjun. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Sophie wrote, "If the ultimate hottie is grooving on #GoriHai then so should you!! Waiting for your reels!! Love you Malla.. no one quite like you."

Both the leading ladies looked every inch gorgeous as they grooved to the peppy number. Malaika was seen dressed in a white corset top paired with blue denim. She kept her hair open. On the other hand, Sophie opted for an orange corset top which she also paired with blue jeans. To match the vibe both the stars wore colourful bangles.

In no time, their fans and friends bombarded their post with sweet comments. One of them wrote, "Omg seeing u both together. Brings back the mtv days and how hot and crazy and I still remember u both rocked it then and killing it now. Love the track Sophie." Another said, "Nice Post Maam Always Good." "Woww..what moves," wrote another user.

Talking about Sophie's song Gori Hai, actor Varun Dhawan launched the song on August 24 via Instagram LIVE. Sharing a glimpse of the song on her Instagram handle, Sophie wrote, "Gori Hai out now!!!! Beyond excited to share our incredible effort. So grateful for each one of my team who gave more than 200% heart & soul to this project. Now it’s out of our hands & into your hearts & playlists."

She added, "Thank you my epic directors Ajay and Lovey with me since 20yrs & my amazing choreographer Yassh who is only 22! My awesome glam squad Jerry, Divya, Tina, my DOP Sachin & the art team Pankaj & Snigda. And my incredible girls, many of whom did a video for the first time. The production & post team, the poster & PR team.. it takes an army & the list is endless. And last but not least, Vikram & Shekhar. We’ve made a killer song & kept the Integrity of the original. Grateful & Proud! Thank you Bappida for this awesome melody. Praying we’ve done it justice."

