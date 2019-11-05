Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Malaika Arora was discriminated in the industry for her dark skin

The obsession with fair skin is widely prevalent all over the nation and sadly, our glamour industry too, practices this inhuman activity. Actress and host Malaika Arora is known for her impeccable style and is often tagged as the fitness diva of Bollywood. But, do you know that she faced bias in the industry when she entered showbiz because of her dark skin tone?

"I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark-skinned, fair-skinned was so prevalent and I was always put into the dark-skinned category so that was always there initially so ya that bias was always there," Malaika said.

Malaika, known for her dancing numbers like "Chaiyya chaiyya", "Gud naal ishq mitha", "Maahi ve", "Kaal dhamaal" and "Munni badnaam hui", expressed her views in an episode of Neha Dhupia's "#NoFilterNeha Season 4".

The mother-of-one, who is often in news for her relationship status with actor Arjun Kapoor, also said that she doesn't care about trolls.

"Personally, I care a damn. I really I mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a f**k. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty," she said.

"I mean you really gotta have a lot of issues with yourself to be doing just because you have a platform. And you're faceless so you think its your birthright. I look at it that way. I feel really bad for them," Malaika added.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora has us hooked to her Instagram, from doling out fashion inspiration to acing athleisure, the actress is keeping us entertained in more way than one. Beyond her incredible fitness and envious style file, the actress often makes headlines for her love life.

Having parted ways from Arbaaz Khan, Malaika found love in Arjun Kapoor. The couple finally made it official in June this year, when Malaika and Arjun celebrated the latter’s birthday in New York. Since then, Malaika has often spoken about their relationship and also addressed wedding rumours

(With IANS Inputs)