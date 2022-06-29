Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar meet Bill Gates in New York; Rana Daggubati's reaction is priceless

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar with Bill Gates

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar are enjoying themselves on a vacation with their kids Sitara and Gautam. The couple has been treating their fans with some glimpses from their vacay. On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu surprised his fans as he shared a picture with the American businessman, Bill Gates whom he met in New York City. In the picture, Mahesh, Bill Gates and Namrata can be seen standing next to each other as they pose together. Sharing the picture, Mahesh called Bill Gates the most humble and captioned the post, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!"





In no time, Mahesh's post was bombarded with reactions from his fans and followers. Actor Rana Daggubati also shared his excitement and commented, "Wow so cool." One of the fans wrote, "That’s awesome." Another said, "Wowww such a pleasant moment and wonderful one to see."

Mahesh Babu and family are having the time of their life. They started their trip from Germany, then Italy and are currently in NYC. The couple had been sharing pictures from their vacation. Earlier, Mahesh took to his Instagram handle and posted a lovey-dovey selfie with Namrata. The lovebirds were twinning in black. He captioned the post, "Summer air, freedom and us! #MomentsInMilan."



Mahesh Babu's upcoming projects

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be joining hands with filmmaker Trivikam Srinivas for the yet-to-be-titled movie.

