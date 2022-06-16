Mahabharat director BR Chopra's 25,000 square-feet Mumbai bungalow sells for whopping price

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED BR Chopra's bungalow sold off in Mumbai

Mahabharat director BR Chopra's lavish Mumbai bungalow located in Juhu has been sold off to buyers at Rs 183 crore and a residential complex will be built in its place. It is a family property of the Chopras and one of the film industry's most popular places. K Raheja Corp acquired the property from Renu Chopra, who is BR Chopra's daughter-in-law and wife of late filmmaker Ravi Chopra. A plan to build a premium residential project in its place is being thought out by the buyers. The sold bungalow is opposite Sea Princess Hotel. BR Chopra conducted his business from this place.

Family property in Juhu sold

The bungalow is situated in the posh Juhu locality in Mumbai. This is also the place that is associated with the film industry in Mumbai as many popular stars own properties in the area and its vicinity. Considering the Chopra family's legacy and their association with the film industry, this bungalow must have seen the biggest stars arriving here during its heydays. The Chopras are one of the most influential filmmaking families in Bollywood. BR Chopra made the iconic TV show Mahabharata.

Read: Mohanlal's co-star Aishwarya Bhaskaran sells soaps to make ends meet: 'I am in a bad condition and need job'

Deal made for Rs 183 crore

As per Economic Times, K Raheja Corp acquired the property from Renu Chopra. The property development firm is reportedly planning to build a premium residential project in its place. The deal is said to have cost the buyers Rs 183 crore including Rs 11 crore paid in stamp duty.

BR Chopra builds Bollywood's biggest film family

Read: Jennifer Aniston has a problem with people 'famous from TikTok, YouTube', netizens call her nepo kid

BR Chopra founded BR Films in 1947. It was later run by his son Ravi Chopra. BR Chopra’s younger brother Yash Chopra directed and produced several hits for BR Films, before branching out to form his own Yash Raj Films, along with son Aditya Chopra. Aditya Chopra is carrying the family legacy forward and heads the YRF banner, for music, digital and films.