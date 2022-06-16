Thursday, June 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  5. Mohanlal's co-star Aishwarya Bhaskaran sells soaps to make ends meet: 'I am in a bad condition and need job'

Mohanlal's co-star Aishwarya Bhaskaran sells soaps to make ends meet: 'I am in a bad condition and need job'

Aishwarya Bhaskaran was once a Mohanlal heroine in movies such as  Butterflies, Narasimham and Praja but is now forced to sell soaps to make ends meet.

Devasheesh Pandey Written by: Devasheesh Pandey
New Delhi Published on: June 16, 2022 21:17 IST
image
Image Source : ZEE5

TV and film actress shares her difficult living conditions

Tamil actress Aishwarya Bhaskaran, who has worked in TV soaps in the regional languages and also appeared in films, has revealed in an interview the tough living conditions she is braving to make the ends meet. Once a leading lady, Aishwarya is now forced to sell soap door to door to survive in the lack of an acting job. 

Aishwarya says the living condition is tough 

Aishwarya Bhaskaran was once a Mohanlal heroine in films like Butterflies, Narasimham and Praja and is very popular among the Malayalam film audience. Aishwarya has also acted in television serials. Aishwarya is also the daughter of South Indian actress Lakshmi. But she has not been active on the silver screen for some time. In the absence of roles, the income has dried up. Aishwarya has revealed that she has no job, no money and lives on the streets selling soap. Aishwarya added that she is interested in doing movies and hopes someone will call.  

Read: Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan starrer on a record-breaking spree  

Aishwarya opens up on her failed marriage 

Aishwarya opened up on her failed marriage and how she divorced her ex-husband after three years of marriage. Aishwarya was married to Tanveer Ahmed in 1994. But three years later, the couple got divorced. "Divorce was necessary for me. Six months after the marriage began, the relationship seemed to go awry. Divorced when the baby was one and a half years old," Aishwarya said opening up on her personal life. 

Read: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai gets emotional after watching '777 Charlie', recalls late pet dog  

Aishwarya waits for a job offer 

Aishwarya added that she is interested in doing movies and wants to get offers from the producers. But she will also settle for any job that earns her some money. "I do not hesitate to do any work. If you give me a job in your office tomorrow, I will accept that too. I will gladly go back and wash the toilet," she concluded.

 

Top News

Latest News