Mohanlal's co-star Aishwarya Bhaskaran sells soaps to make ends meet: 'I am in a bad condition and need job'

Tamil actress Aishwarya Bhaskaran, who has worked in TV soaps in the regional languages and also appeared in films, has revealed in an interview the tough living conditions she is braving to make the ends meet. Once a leading lady, Aishwarya is now forced to sell soap door to door to survive in the lack of an acting job.

Aishwarya says the living condition is tough

Aishwarya Bhaskaran was once a Mohanlal heroine in films like Butterflies, Narasimham and Praja and is very popular among the Malayalam film audience. Aishwarya has also acted in television serials. Aishwarya is also the daughter of South Indian actress Lakshmi. But she has not been active on the silver screen for some time. In the absence of roles, the income has dried up. Aishwarya has revealed that she has no job, no money and lives on the streets selling soap. Aishwarya added that she is interested in doing movies and hopes someone will call.

Aishwarya opens up on her failed marriage

Aishwarya opened up on her failed marriage and how she divorced her ex-husband after three years of marriage. Aishwarya was married to Tanveer Ahmed in 1994. But three years later, the couple got divorced. "Divorce was necessary for me. Six months after the marriage began, the relationship seemed to go awry. Divorced when the baby was one and a half years old," Aishwarya said opening up on her personal life.

Aishwarya waits for a job offer

Aishwarya added that she is interested in doing movies and wants to get offers from the producers. But she will also settle for any job that earns her some money. "I do not hesitate to do any work. If you give me a job in your office tomorrow, I will accept that too. I will gladly go back and wash the toilet," she concluded.