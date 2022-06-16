Jennifer Aniston has a problem with people 'famous from TikTok, YouTube', netizens call her nepo kid

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENNIFERANISTON Jennifer Aniston trolled for comments on celebs

Jennifer Aniston, who is popular for playing the character of Rachel Green in sitcom Freinds, has invited trolling on the internet after making statements about people who are popular from TikTok, YouTube and other social media sites. Aniston said, "People becoming famous for basically doing nothing but yet having these incredible careers." However, her comments backfired when the internet reminded her of her popular actor parents Nancy Dow and John Aniston, 88.

Aniston's comments during an interview go viral

Aniston came together with Sebastian Stan. They talked about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape leak in the 1990s, with Sebastian recently playing the musician in the Hulu series Pam and Tommy. Aniston made her views clear on the internet culture as she said, "I feel so lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today. More streaming services, you’re famous from TikTok, you're famous from YouTube, you're famous from Instagram. It’s almost like it’s diluting the actor’s job.”

Read: Jennifer Aniston showers birthday love on co-star Courteney Cox with FRIENDS' Monica Geller twist

She added, "This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing but yet having these incredible careers. And then women's reputation... I mean Pam, Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky."

Monica Lewinsky was an intern who had an affair with Bill Clinton when he was president, with the scandal emerging in 1998.

Aniston invites trolling comments

After Aniston's comments, some took a dig at her acting lineage. "Jennifer Aniston's parents were both millionaire actors embedded in the film industry. Their connections allowed for Aniston to have the career that she has. Not trying to minimise what she did in her career but I actually think some of this move away from industry elite is good (sic)," said a Twitter user.

Another Twitter user said, "Some talented people have emerged from social media. We are tired of the daughter/son of a well know celibrity with ZERO talent (sic)."

Aniston to return in Netflix comedy

On the movies front, Aniston will return for the Netflix comedy sequel Murder Mystery 2. the film co-stars Adam Sandler.