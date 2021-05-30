Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Madhuri Dixit posts family pic as son Arin graduates from high school: 'Proud moment for Ram and I' | WATCH

It was a proud moment for Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Ram Nene as their elder son Arin Nene graduated high school from American School of Mumbai. Madhuri took to her social media on Sunday as she shared photos and videos from his virtual graduation ceremony. She also shared a family photo featuring her, Arin, Ram and Raayan.

“A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors,” Madhuri wrote, adding, “Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork and focus to rise above the situation and succeed. So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always.”

Her husband Dr Ram Nene also posted a special message for Arin on social media, “Dear Arin, many congratulations on your high school graduation. It has been a challenging year for the world and for all of your classmates and you. We wish you all the best as you enter college and look forward to see how you and your classmates will continue to grow and do great things for the world around all of you. With love Dad.”

On Saturday, Shriram revealed that Arin will go abroad for further studies. In a tweet, he thanked Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray for working towards vaccination drives for students who got their admission in foreign universities.

“Many thanks. As a parent of a graduating senior who is going abroad, it is much appreciated. They need the vaccines to be able to go to college,” Shriram wrote.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 'Kalank' star will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'. She plays a superstar who goes missing. Manav Kaul and Mohit Raina also star in the show.