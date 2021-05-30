Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR, DIA MIRZA Janhvi Kapoor shares her exquisite artwork; reminds Dia Mirza of Sridevi

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is not just an amazing actor but also a fabulous artist. After winning hearts with her acting expertise the actress is here to earn praises for her artistic skills. Janhvi took to social media on Sunday to flaunt her painting skills, which reminded Bollywood actress Dia Mirza of Janhvi's mother, late superstar Sridevi.

Janhvi shared a couple of photographs on Instagram, one in which she can be seen painting on an easel and in the other photo, Janhvi has displayed her artworks. Captioning the photos on Instagram, the actress wrote: "Can I call myself a painter yet?"

Janhvi's artworks included modern arts of women and some landscapes. Check out her post here:

Many fans and followers commented on Janhvi's post praising her art. Commenting on her post, Dia Mirza hinted that Janhvi has inherited her talent for painting from her mother, late superstar Sridevi. Dia wrote: "Like mother like daughter. Keep painting."

Janhvi's "Roohi" co-star Varun Sharma also commented on her post asking her to gift him one of her paintings. "Wooooooh! Which one are you gifting me?" the actor asked. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, "Wow'.

This is not the first time that Janhvi has shared her special talents with her fans. Earlier also the actress has given her fans a sneak peek of her exquisite art pieces.

On the work front, Janhvi's latest release is the horror-comedy film "Roohi" which released in March. The film directed by Hardik Mehta, also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead. Janhvi will next be seen in the upcoming romantic-comedy film "Dostana 2". She also has period drama ‘Takht’. The film will also feature Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Anand L Rai‘s Good Luck Jerry’.