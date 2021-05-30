Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITEISH DESHMUKH, GENELIA Super funny videos of Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia that will make you ROFL | WATCH

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza are indeed one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. After painting the internet red with their love-filled pictures the cute couple has been entertaining fans on social media with their rib-tickling videos. Their hilarious videos have been going viral on the internet. They create videos on some popular songs and funny dialogues from Bollywood which make their fans go ROFL. The audience has been lapping up their funny videos, with many calling them the best couple in Bollywood.

Amid the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, their videos are sure to leave a smile on your face. Here are some of the super funny videos of the couple:

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul along with other friends also joined Genelia and Riteish in the making of some of these crazy videos.

Genelia and Riteish have worked together in movies like Masti and Tere Naal Love Hogaya. The couple got married in 2012 and are parents to two sons Riaan and Rahyl.