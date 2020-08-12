Maanayata Dutt thanks fans for wishes as Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer: We need strength and prayers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAANAYATA DUTT Maanayata Dutt thanks fans for wishes as Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt got diagnosed with stage three lung cancer. The actor was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on August 8th after complaining of breathlessness and chest discomfort. He stayed under medical care for two days and discharged on August 10th. The actor also underwent the COVID19 test, reports of which came out to be negative. Now, the actor's wife Maanayata Dutt issued a statement regarding the 61-year-old actor's health and thanked fans for the wishes.

Maanayata Dutt expressed "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity"

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, as the news spread that Dutt may have cancer, he took to social media to urge his fans and well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," he tweeted on his verified account, @duttsanjay.

Soon after the news surfaced the internet, cancer survivor, Yuvraj Singh, was also among the first few who took to Twitter to wish Dutt. Like all his fans, Yuvraj also believes that the actor will be able to fight this battle as well. He tweeted, "You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery."

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is currently gearing up for the release of his film Sadak 2, trailer of which has released today. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur and is directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

