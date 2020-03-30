Lockdown dairies: Deepika Padukone organizes her kitchen taking inspiration from Marie Kondo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lockdown dairies: Deepika Padukone organizes her kitchen as she takes inspiration from Marie Kondo

The outbreak of coronavirus and the rising number of positive cases daily have called for timely precautions. One of the primary calls has been to wash hands regularly and keep social distancing. Like us, celebrities too are following the same. Deepika Padukone recently shared a photo on Instagram where the Chhapaak actress can be seen using the time to organize her kitchen.

The actress has often spoken about her fondness for cleanliness and how compulsive and obsessive she is about it. This time around, the actress spent her day organising and labelling her provisions in her kitchen. Giving fans a peek into her pantry, she shared a picture of a table full of labels for her pulses, spices and other food grain.

She also shared that she wants to be a Marie Kondo, a Japanese organising consultant. "Season 1: Episode 6 You know... In case it wasn't clear enough... #wannabemariekondo Productivity in the time of COVID-19," she captioned the image.

Also, recently Deepika took to her social media handle to repost Katrina Kaif's dishwashing video and jokingly accused Katrina of plagiarisng her idea.

"I regret to inform you that Season 1: Episode 5 stands cancelled because @katrinakaif stole my idea! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19," Deepika wrote.

On the film front, Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83". She also has Shagun Batra's next coming up, where she co-stars with Ananya Panday.

