Lockdown 2.0 till May 3: Prasoon Joshi, Rangoli Chandel, and other B'town celebrities laud PM Modi's decision

As the 21-day lockdown ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his speech to the nation who is these days fighting the novel coronavirus which began from China's Wuhan city. He announced that in order to contain the deadly virus, the lockdown in-country would be extended till May 3 which is a decision that came after consulting the chief ministers, cabinet colleagues, expert doctors, and officers/workers who are on the ground. He further said that all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored till 20th April after which some allowance on the resuming of important activities will be given to the places where the hotspots will not increase any further. The number of infected people in India has crossed the toll of 10,000 and the number of deaths has touched 339, as per the latest figures released by the Union ministry of health on Tuesday morning. After PM's speech, various Bollywood celebrities including names of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Rangoli Chandel, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, etc took to the social media to praise this decision of extension of the lockdown.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli took to Twitter and wrote, "Glad Modi extended the lock down, I also liked the decision about the states where it’s increasing will remain shut while others which become Corona free can start to operate, good jo karega woh Bharega, but the speech was too short, wish Modi ji would motivate us little more."

Farah Khan tweeted, "All 4 Lockdown extension as impt but I was eagerly waiting 2 hear govt support 2 small & medium industries who support jobs.Sounds good 2 say dont let go of jobs but how can u save othrs when 1 doesnt have means 2hang on like this? @narendramodi pl announce some concrete measure."

Prasoon Joshi tweeted, "#ModiMangalMessage Time to Stay firm&united.India under the leadership of PM @narendramodi has set an example of decisivess,self belief and welfare in the face of the Corona virus crisis.Let’s keep staying responsible for sake of all and not get distracted by any negativity."

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "Friends, You can achieve all this before 3rd May: - lose weight/ be fitter - learn about food- learn a new skill - throw away what you don’t need/live light - discover new ideas and be ready for #NewWorld - discover your #CreativeConsciousness - be succesful #Lockdown2."

KRK tweeted, "PM #Modi ji has increased #Lockdown2 till 3rd May 2020! It’s superb! But again Modi ji didn’t say that how will these people survive without money, who are struck somewhere in lockdown? These people must be allowed to go to their homes, otherwise many will die without food."

Rajeev Khandelwal wrote, "Let’s respect what our Prime Minister just said. It is in the interest of the entire country. Stay indoors, stay safe. #CoronaUpdatesInIndia"

