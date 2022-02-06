Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/LATAMANGESHKAR When Lata Mangeshkar's rendition of 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' left Jawaharlal Nehru in eyes | VIDEO

Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning at the age of 92. She passed away due to multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID-19. As soon as the shocking news spread, fans, as well as several members of the film industry, paid tribute to the legendary singer. Not just Hindi but she gave her soulful voice to almost every other Indian language. Not only this but the 'melody queen' even sang various patriotic songs and with the power of her voice shaped different eras of our country. Once while singing the rendition of 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon,' she left former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's eyes with her singing.

During an event in 2014, India's nightingale opened up about the same. She revealed that it was song lyricist Kavi Pradeep who approached her a day before the big event. After declining the same due to lack of rehearsal, she finally agreed and sang the song at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on January 27, 1963.

also read: End of an Era: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92

She recalled that after her performance ended, Pandit Nehru wanted to meet her. She said, "At first I was nervous, thinking I have committed some mistake. But when I met Panditji (Nehru), I saw tears in his eyes.. ‘Lata, tumne aaj mujhe rula diya’"

Speaking about the song, it was composed by C. Ramachandra and was voiced by the late singer. The song was a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives during the Indo-China war in 1962.

Meanwhile, have a look at some of her other patriotic songs:

also read: Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates: Last rites to be held at Shivaji Park; Shock wave engulfs Bollywood

1. Mere Rang De Basanti Chola

Film: Shaheed (1965)

Singers: Lata Mnageshkar, Mukesh, Mahendra Kapoor, Rajendra Mehta

2. Aisa Desh Hai Mera

Film: Veer Zara

Singers: Lata Mangeshkar, Gurdas Mann and Udit Narayan

3. Jo Samar Mein Ho Gaye Amar

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar