Lata Mangeshkar Birthday Special: When PM Modi made sure he wishes 'Didi' before boarding flight

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi wishes Lata Mangeshkar on Birthday

Lata Mangeshkar turns a year older today. The legendary Indian singer who's called ‘the nightingale of India’ has devoted fans, celebrities who wish for well being. PM Narendra Modi is also one of them. In 2019, when PM Modi had to travel on Didi's birthday, he made sure he sends his wishes across to her. Before boarding his flight, Modi called Mangeshkar to wish her ahead of his birthday.

The full audio conversation of PM Modi and Lata Mangeshkar was shared by the former on his official YouTube account. The audio begins with PM Modi sharing that he will be travelling to America on the eve of Lata Ji's birthday and therefore he wanted to wish her in advance. Thanking him, the singer asks for his blessings to which Modi says, she's elder to him. Listening to this, Lata Ji heaps praise on him saying while age is just a number it is one's efforts that bring a change.

Later, they also discussed their relationship with their mothers and how they have certain things in common. They also spoke about the current situation of the country. You listen to their full conversation here:

This year too Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday. An iconic singer and an inspiration for generations of singers, Mangeshkar turned 92.

Modi said, "Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi's long & healthy life."

The veteran music star has been the playback voice behind a number of artistes in the Bollywood industry. The 'nightingale of India', who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. She is known for iconic songs like 'Aayegaa Aanewala', 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon' and 'Babul Pyare' among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages.