KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt's new poster as Adheera is best birthday gift for fans

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAY DUTT Sanjay Dutt as Adheera

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt turns a year older on Thursday. Treating fans on his birthday, the actor shared a new poster of him as Adheera from KGF: Chapter 2. In the poster, Dutt can be seen in a warring zone with flying dust all around him. He wears heavy armor and sports dreadlocks. He steals the show as he walks in style with a sword in his hands and flaunting his daunting black frames.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film's release for a long time and I assure you that it'll be worth the wait!"

For the unversed, KGF: Chapter 2 is an upcoming Indian Kannada-language period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The second installment of the two-part series is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The film stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, besides Sanjay Dutt.

While the film is made in Kannada, Yash, who plays the role of Rocky Bhai in the film, will be dubbing in Hindi for himself. For a pan-Indian impact, his antagonist Adheera is played by Sanjay Dutt, and the film also has Raveena Tandon in a vital role.

Earlier, talking about the film Sanjay Dutt said his role of Adheera in high octane action drama is one of the craziest he has ever played.

"Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. He is fearless, powerful and ruthless. There was a lot of physical prep required to become Adheera, about one and a half hours to do the make-up to get the look and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. The character required a lot from me in terms of these attributes," Dutt had said

"The film is a sequel to 'KGF Chapter 1', so you can expect all that and more. Yash and I have a face-off in the film, obviously which was a lot of fun. A lot of props were involved and the sequences are choreographed beautifully. The film is high on action. Other than that, I want the audience to enjoy the action in the film without saying too much," he added.

KGF: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 16. The new release date of the film will be announced soon.