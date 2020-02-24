Katrina Kaif is having a blast with Priyanka Chopra and this photo is proof

What happens when three Bollywood super-divas meet? They've claimed to be the best of buddies so they bond over many things, and cosmetics is certainly a big topic of discussion. When Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt came calling on Katrina Kaif at her residence on Sunday, that certainly seems to be the case. Katrina's Monday evening Instagram post would stand as evidence. In the post, she hints that she gifted some nice lip colours to Priyanka, from her recently launched makeup brand Kay Beauty By Katrina.

"A little make up party #kaybeauty @priyankachopra .... from our kathak days at Guruji s .... till now it's always a blast with u @kaybykatrina," posted Katrina on Instagram, with a selfie where she and Priyanka pose with a handful of eye-pencils and lip colours.

Katrina and Priyanka have lately been on buddy terms. Recently, Katrina came out in support of Priyanka after she was trolled for wearing a low-cut Ralph and Russo white fringed gown at the Grammys 2020 red carpet.

