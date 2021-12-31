2022 will see Katrina Kaif’s versatile best with Tiger 3, Jee Le Zaraa, Merry Christmas and Phone Booth

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JAMESTREAKLE Katrina Kaif’s films in 2022- Tiger 3, Jee Le Zaraa, Merry Christmas and Phone Booth

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif had a glorious 2021 with her professional as well as personal life blooming. The gone-by year marked an important change for the actress as she got married to the love of her life-- Vicky Kaushal. Professionaly, she delivered another blockbuster Sooryavanshi and earned accolades for her performance. Come 2022, Katrina Kaif will be seen in a versatile avatar given her interesting line-up of movies slated for the year. The actress has been in talks for multiple films in 2022 and has already announced a few.

Merry Christmas

The Sriram Raghavan directorial, Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif opposite Vijay Sethupathi has gone on floors in the last week of December. The thriller marks her maiden collaboration with both, Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan. The movie is being co-produced by Ramesh Taurani's Tips Films and Sanjay Routray's Matchbox Films.

Phone Booth

Katrina Kaif will also be seen acing the supernatural-comedy space with the Mirzapur fame Gurmmeet Singh directorial, Phone Booth. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the movie went on floors in 2020 and has been much awaited by Katrina’s massive fan-base!

Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, the film has been in the buzz as the actors have teased the fans enough with their crazy BTS photos from the shoot.

Tiger 3

Known to quite the action queen, Katrina Kaif will be seen in an action avatar in Tiger 3 opposite superstar Salman Khan. The Tiger franchise, headlined by the duo, has attracted huge fan-following and is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021! Returning as Zoya, Katrina Kaif’s fans are eagerly awaiting this Yash Raj Films production, directed by Kabir Khan.

Jee Le Zaraa

The Excel Entertainment production, Jee Le Zaraa will see Katrina bringing the feel-good road trip movies back to your screens. Starring alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt, the mere announcement of the movie caused havoc amongst netizens and broke the internet with all the excitement surrounding it!

Actor Farhan Akhtar will also be back behind the camera as the director of the film.

Action, drama, comedy and a thriller! This Bollywood beauty is all set to deliver a wholesome and diverse entertainment package all rolled into one year! 2022 sure looks jam-packed for Katrina Kaif.

