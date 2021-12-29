Akshay Kumar bets big for 2022 with 5 blockbuster releases, can this list of films earn Rs 2000 crore?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies 2022

It wouldn't be wrong to say that one of the most exhilarating screen sensations this year was Akshay Kumar with three significant releases. In gamble judgment, he was one of the firsts who took the plunge and had a theatrical release for Bell Bottom even when theaters were operating on partial occupancy. It had a fine run at the ticket window. Months later and after a considerable holdup, he served cine-goers to Sooryavanshi. Released on Diwali, the Bollywood superstar managed to draw the audience to the cinema halls. Result? The film was merely a few crores away from joining the Rs 200 cr club at the Indian box office. His final outing for the year was Atrangi Re. While it took the digital route and was released on a streaming giant, it did prompt a discussion.

As 2021 saw an unprecedented response to AK's film, the momentum is expected to continue over the next year with the crop of much-anticipated forthcoming releases waiting to hit the big screen. Recently, in an interview with Variety, Akshay was briefed that trade analysts have estimated the returns of his projects in 2022 at around ₹2000 crore. Reacting to the same, the actor said, “Whilst I’m excited for what should be an incredible 2022, I think if these past two years have taught us anything it’s that nothing is bankable. Let’s see how the cookie crumbles and maybe we can have this same discussion about box office figures this time next year?"

Can Akshay's projects reach that milestone? Here's a look at what the B-town's Khiladi has to offer in 2022:

Prithiviraj

Release date: 21 January 2022

Historical action drama film Prithviraj will see Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan, while Manushi Chhillar who makes her Hindi film debut will essay the role of Sanyogita. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is based on the life of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari as other important characters.

Bachchan Pandey

Release date: 4 March 2022

Akshay will once again be seen bringing a new story with Bachchan Pandey. The action comedy film has Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles besides AK. Reportedly, the film follows an ageing gangster, whose freewheeling daughter Myra is in love with her classmate Suman. When Myra is raped and murdered by Bachchan's subordinates, Bachchan has to team with Suman to bring justice.

Raksha Bandhan

Release date: 11 August 2022

After the recently released, 'Atrangi Re', Akshay Kumar will again be collaborating with Aanand L. Rai for 'Raksha Bandhan'. This one also reunited him with Bhumi Pednekar. The duo had earlier worked in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film will clash with 'Adipurush'. While not much has been revealed about the film it is said to be revolving around the relation between brother-sister.

Ram Setu

Release date: October 21 2022

For the next year, Akshay Kumar has again secured a Diwali release for 'Ram Setu'. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Ram Setu' is an action-adventure drama that tells a story rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2

Release date: To be announced

Akshay Kumar is all set to speak about 'relevant issues' as he brings OMG 2. The actor has promised that the film is an 'honest and humble effort to reflect on an important 'social issue'. Along with Akshay, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in this film. Amit Rai is directing the film. While the details are kept under wrap, in the announcement posters, Akshay is seen donning Lord Shiva's avatar.

The long list of Akshay's project doesn't end here. He has Gorkha, Mission Cinderella and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan among other films. He's yet to announce their release dates.