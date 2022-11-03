Katrina Kaif has epic reaction to Vicky Kaushal’s adorable ‘champi’ video with mom

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF, VICKYKAUSHAL Katrina Kaif has epic reaction to Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most popular couples in the Tinsel town. Ever since the couple got married, they never fail to paint the town red. They rarely display affection in public, but when they do, it takes the internet by storm. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's mother, Veena Kaushal, is celebrating her birthday today and on the occasion, the actor shared an adorable video with her mother. Several fans and celebrities showered love on the video, but Katrina Kaif's comment caught everyone's attention.

On Thursday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account and shared a video with his mom. The clip shows Veena Kaushal massaging Vicky’s hair with oil. while the Masaan actor is all smiles. Sharing the Champi video, the actor penned a heartfelt note expressing his love for her mother on her special day. His caption read, ""Happy Birthday Maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai! Love you."

Katrina Kaif took no time and showered love on the video, dropping a heart emoji. The video garnered a lot of love.

Recently, Katrina shared a 'loving' video featuring her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal. Promoting a dialogue from her much-awaited film 'Phone Bhoot', Katrina posted a video as she wakes up Vicky in a scary style. For the unversed, in Gurmmeet Singh directorial, the actress essays the role of a 'Bhoot.' Posting the video, Katrina wrote, "Biwi ka loving wake up call."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently having a jam-packed schedule as he is shooting for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, Sam Bahadur. Besides this, he has Govinda Mera Naam opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, which will be released soon. The actor also has Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly, he will also star in Aanand L. Rai's love story.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is set to release on November 4, 2022.

