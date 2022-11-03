Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Navya Naveli Nanda dating rumours, says ‘I wish…’

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Navda are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. However, the two have stayed away from mentioning each other during their interviews. Recently, when the Phone Bhoot actor was asked about his dating life, here's what he said.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2022 10:40 IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT, NAVYA NANDA Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda

Siddhant Chaturvedi is rumored to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda. While neither the actor nor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter has spoken about reports of them dating, the two are said to share a close bond with each other. However, for the first time, Siddhant did acknowledge these rumours. Recently, when the actor was promoting his upcoming film Phone Bhoot, he and co-actor Ishaan Khatter asked to share one rumour about them they wish was true. 

Without taking any names, Siddhant told GoodTimes, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.”

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Nanda spark dating rumours again! Drop unmissable hints in latest Instagram posts

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter almost confirms Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Nanda's relationship; 'Ask who is Ananda'

 

 

When Siddhant and Ishaan appeared on Koffee With Karan, the latter almost confirmed his relationship. Karan had asked Siddhant about his relationship. He said, "Is there any love interest?" The 'Gehraiyaan' actor said, "Right now my work is the..." Ishaan jumped in and said don't do that to him. Ask him "Ananda" question." Karan got confused. He replied, "Ask Ananda question? What is Ananda?" Siddhant quickly changed the topic, "No no I am so single, that roaming around with me, he (Ishaan) has become single."

Meanwhile, Siddhant who will next be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' opposite Katrina Kaif also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Ananya. The latter film is being helmed by Zoya Akhtar and Adarsh Gourav is also a part of the upcoming film.

Talking about Navya Nanda, Big B's granddaughter is making headlines for her podcast 'What the Hell Navya'. After completing her graduation from New York's Fordham University in digital technology and UX design, she stepped into the business world becoming the co-founder of an online healthcare portal for women named Aara Health. She often uses her social media accounts to spread awareness about various issues concerning women and education.

