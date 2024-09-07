Saturday, September 07, 2024
     
Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, seeks blessing from Lord Ganesha

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday was spotted visiting Lalbaugcha Raja, seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He was accompanied by his family members. Check out the pic.

Reported By : Saket Rai Written By : Aseem Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: September 07, 2024 11:53 IST
kartik aaryan Lalbaugcha Raja
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday morning visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. He visited Lalbaugcha Raja along with his family and a picture of the actor is also trending on social media. Check out Kartik's this year's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with family.

India Tv - kartik aaryan Lalbaugcha Raja

Image Source : INDIA TVKartik Aaryan at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

This is not the first time Kartik has visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, last year as well the actor sought blessings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kartik Aaryan on work front

On the professional front, Kartik was last seen in Chandu Champion. The film garnered much love from the audience and also was applauded by film critics. The film recently landed on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, where also it remained among the top 10 picks.

Chandu Champion tells the extraordinary story of Murlikant Petkar, a man who refused to give up and rose against all odds to achieve victory. Kartik's dedication shines through as he brings this character to life, giving his heart and soul to perfectly embody the role. He portrayed three different sports, wrestling, swimming, and boxing, in the film.

He will next feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is slated to hit the big screens later this year. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in important roles.

His other big projects include Kunal Kohli's Ryan: First Mission, which also stars Fardeen Khan and Manushi Chhillar. He will also star in Aashiqui 3 alongside Triptii Dimri and Arjun Panchal. Kartik also has Mudassar Aziz's directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in the pipeline.

