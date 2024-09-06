Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta-starrer Veer Zaara returns to cinemas, know its release date and other details

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB/YRF Veer Zaara was originally release in cinemas in 2004.

The era of romance is back as Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta-starrer Veer Zaara is all set to return to theatre after 20 years. The Yash Chopra directorial to re-release in selected cinemas on September 13, 2024 and the announcement was made by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on its official social media handles. On its Instagram handle, YRF shared two posts with different film's posters. In the first post, the production house wrote, ''The era of romance is back! Watch Veer-Zaara in theatres from Friday, 13th Sept, at a PVR INOX screen near you!''

In the second post, YRF wrote, ''A match made in heaven... Veer-Zaara is coming back to the theatres on Friday, 13th Sept! Watch it at a Cinepolis screen near you!'' With these two posts, it is clear that Veer Zaara will be available for fans to witness the film on the big screens at the national chains, which includes PVR, INOX and Cinepolis.

Soon after the announcement, fans couldn't keep calm and chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Best movie till now most fav.'' ''I don't have words to express my love for VZ. my all time favourite Romantic Saga,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Veer-Zaara will be Remembered even after 200 years!''

More deets about Veer Zaara

Apart from SRK and Preity, the romantic drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Divya Dutta and Manoj Bajpayee. Veer Zaara showcases an eternal love story of an Indian Air Force pilot, Veer Pratap Singh and a Pakistani woman Zaara Haayat Khan.

In the film, Veer after successfully dropping Zaara to her native country gets trapped in a false case of spying by Pakistani local agencies. He spends over two decades in jail and comes out with the help of a lady Pakistani lawyer.

