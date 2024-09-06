After Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol for 'biggest war film' Border 2 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Diljit Dosanjh to play an important role in Border 2.

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, is getting better and better with each day. The makers of the film along with Sunny Deol have now announced Diljit Dosanjh as the new star, who has joined the starcast of this multi-starrer. Taking to Instagram, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the news announcing Diljit Dosanjh on board. Welcoming Diljit, Sunny Deol wrote, ''Welcoming Fauji @diljitdosanjh to the Battalion of #Border2.''

Check out the announcement video:

Earlier, Sunny Deol welcomed Varun Dhawan as 'fauji' to the Battalion of Border 2 along with the announcement video. Varun also showcased his excitement and penned a long note along with the video.

He wrote, ''I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall. I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities.''

About Border 2

Border 2 is written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It will be directed by Anurag Singh. Some reports suggest that the story of Border 2 is placed in the same setting at the Battle of Longewala and will start shooting sometime in October this year. The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 23, 2026.

