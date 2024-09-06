Salman Khan's sweet interaction with old fan wins hearts, netizens call him 'most humble and kind superstar'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Salman Khan will be hosting the next edition of Bigg Boss.

'Bhaijaan of Bollywood' Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema. The 58-year-old actor was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday evening where he reportedly arrived to shoot a couple of promos for the upcoming season of his much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 18. While Salman was on his way, he was stopped by an old lady fan and the two engaged in a sweet conversation with each other. A video of Salman interacting with his fan is doing rounds on social media and winning the hearts of netizens.

In the video, the elderly lady was heard saying, ''Maine aapke liye mannat manga hai (I prayed for you).'' While Salman was listening to her patiently. For the shoot, Salman was spotted wearing a black blazer over a navy blue-coloured shirt along and black trousers.

Soon after the video circulated on social media, many Salman fans chimed into the comment section. One user wrote, ''Reason why he is not just any star but THE MOST HUMBLE AND KIND SUPERSTAR. Ruling since 1989.'' ''The most loved celebrity India has ever seen!'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''He is the darling of everyone young and old and the father of Bollywood Salman Khan.''

In another video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Salman can be seen posing for the paps before starting his shoot for Bigg Boss 18 promos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be seen hosting Bigg Boss 18, which is expected to commence in October this year. On Bollywood front, he will next feature in AR Murugadoss's directorial Sikandar, which is set to hit the big screens on the occasion of Eid next year.

