Karan Johar shares emotional post remembering late father Yash Johar on his 95th birthday anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar with his late father Yash Johar in throwback pictures. Check them out here

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday went down to the memory lane and shared a series of unseen throwback pictures of himself with his late father Yash Johar on his 95th birth anniversary. Along with the pictures, he also penned an emotional note and explained the moment of each picture when they were clicked. In the first picture, Karan can be seen with his father and mother and the next one features him posing with his father on his 30th birthday.

See the post:

''Stole a few moments of nostalgia to share here today, marking my papa’s birthday. 1. A quick moment of family hugs...something that you could find in my family in abundance, thanks to him. 2. My 30th birthday!!! I had directed my film and it was out in the world...and I think my father was proud. 3. Like I said...in abundance!!! 4. A moment shared on stage with him...etched in my mind & heart! Miss you every day papa, thank you for being the brightest guiding light for me, till date,'' he wrote in his post.

Dharma Productions and its legacy

Dharma Productions was founded by late producer Yash Johar in 1976, with its first production venture titled Dostana starring Amitabh Bachchan. Since Karan Johar's directorial debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the company has produced more than 45 films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States and Dear Zindagi.

Meanwhile, Karan's latest project is the comedy series Call Me Bae starring Ananya Panday. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.

Apart from this, Dharma Productions is also co-producing a project with Alia Bhatt titled Jigra, in which the actress also plays a lead role.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: After Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol for 'biggest war film' Border 2 | WATCH

Also Read: Salman Khan's sweet interaction with old fan wins hearts, netizens call him 'most humble and kind superstar'