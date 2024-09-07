GOAT box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's film witnesses huge drop on Friday, mints THIS much on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of GOAT

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 2: Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT saw a drop in its box office figures on Day 2. As per Sacnilk, the film minted just Rs 24.75 crore on Friday, with a major contribution coming from its OG Tamil version. GOAT's Hindi and Telugu versions minted Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1.25 crore respectively, as per the portal. After two days of its theatrical release, the total nett collections of GOAT in India currently stand at Rs 68.75 crore. However, trade analysts are predicting good business on Saturday and Sunday. On the occupancy front, Greatest of All Time had an overall 60.38 per cent Tamil Occupancy on Friday, with a major contribution coming from evening and night shows.

Cameos in GOAT

GOAT is currently a hot topic among moviegoers not just because of its lead star, Thalapathy Vijay, but also for its special appearances. In the film, there are five cameos including MS Dhoni, Trisha Krishnan, Shivakartikeyan, YG Mahendran and an AI version of the late actor Captain Vikayakanth.

About the film

Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT is reportedly made on a massive budget of around Rs 400 crore, making it one of the most expensive films produced in 2024. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Amir, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran Vasudevan and Akilan.

GOAT is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu and its music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. As per Sacnilk, the film sold nearly 1 million tickets for Day 1 in advance bookings.

Ahead of its theatrical release, GOAT has crossed Rs 50 crores in advance booking collection worldwide, making it Vijay's second back-to-back film to score this short of pre-sales after blockbuster Leo last year.

