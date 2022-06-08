Kartik Aaryan REVEALS his 'profit share' in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; opens up about dream MCU role

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is interested in playing the Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe! During a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA), the actor said, if given a choice to play a superhero, he would love to suit up as Spider-Man. Recently, he hosted 'Ask Kartik' on Twitter, wherein he answered a number of questions from several fans. For the unversed, English actor Tom Holland currently plays the beloved webslinger Spider-Man in Marvel films.

Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was asked to choose one option from the list of Marvel superheroes such as Thor, Captain America, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. The actor replied with a spider emoji and wrote "Spidey." ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan starrer refuses to slow down; inches towards Rs 160 cror

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' crossed the Rs 150 crore-mark at the domestic box office emerging as one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year so far. Also starring Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav, the film was released on May 20.

A fan asked, "How much profit share you are getting out of this 150 crore?" He replied, "150 crore mein profit nahi. Fans ka pyaar mila hai !! Koi number usse bada nahin hota (There's no profit in 150 cr. I've received fan's love. No number is bigger than that) (red heart emoji)." Another fan asked, "How do you feel when you see #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is ruling everywhere??" He said, "I feel like a Shehzada (prince)." Shehzada is also the title of his upcoming film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 follows the story of Ruhan (Aaryan), a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy is one of the biggest hits of the actor's career, who first tasted success in 2018 with Luv Ranjan's rom-com "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

When a social media user asked Aaryan to choose between 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', the 31-year-old actor quipped, "Both because dono ne meri market mein demand bada di (Both because they have increased my demand in the market)." Kartik Aaryan FINALLY breaks silence on his marriage plans, relationship status, profit shares & much more

Kartik Aaryan's Professional Front

The actor will be next seen in the action comedy 'Shehzada', the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', and Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller "Freddy".