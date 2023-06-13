Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani recreate Sidharth-Kiara's wedding photo, fans get 'mini heart attack'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARTIKAARYAN, KIARAADVANI Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani recreate Sid-Kiara's pic

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Satyaprem ki Katha. It is not the first time they are sharing screen space; the pair have previously collaborated on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now, they are all set to star in the Sameer Vidwans directorial. It is touted as a musical romantic drama. The songs and the trailer of the film have been making buzz on the internet. Now, Kartik has dropped a glimpse from the film that is making waves on the internet.

On Monday, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of a wedding scene from the film. In the photo, he is seen dressed as a groom, while Kiara can be seen dolled up as a beautiful bride. His caption read, "Humaare favorite ko apna favorite banane ke liye…Shukriya. Thank you for all the love."

The image resembled Kiara's wedding photo with Sidharth Malhotra from February of this year. As soon as the picture surfaced on the internet, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Got a mini heart attack." Another user wrote, "Bhai abhi sidharth ka copyright aayega post pr." A third user wrote, "But Sidharth and Kiara look better." A user also wrote, "I was shocked until i saw it again."

Meanwhile, the film was originally titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' but was changed in order to not hurt the sentiments of the people. The musical romantic drama film is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures and stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on June 29, 2023.

