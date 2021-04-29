Kareena Kapoor-Taimur's conversation can help explain to your kid why getting COVID 19 vaccine is important

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor

The pandemic has been scary for all of us. While adults still have little understanding of the pandemic, kids, in general, are unable to understand the coronavirus crisis and why is it important to get COVID 19 vaccine. However, Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram post can help you with the latter part. The actress posted a video clip from the popular cartoon show Tom & Jerry saying that she used it to explain her son Taimur why is it important to get two doses of COVID 19 vaccine.

In the video, Tom the cat is tagged as 'corona virus' and he is seen with a rifle in his hand. Jerry the mouse, which is very small in size as compared to the cat is tagged as 'immune system'. As Tom plans to shoot Jerry, he grows in size and is marked as 'after 1st dose of vaccination'. Tom is taken aback by the growing size, but before he recollects himself, a gigantic figure of Jerry appears which is tagged as 'after 2nd dose of vaccination'. The scared cat's (coronavirus) rifle melts and he is seen running far away from Jerry. The video is followed by an appeal, 'Register yourself and get vaccinated."

"We don’t realise that our kids are also absorbing what’s going on and they are scared too," the actress posted along with the video, adding, "We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It’s really that simple. But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us — medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers — please register and wait for your turn."

CoWIN portal was made available for everyone above 18 years of age. Starting today, April 28, 4 PM, the government opened registration for vaccination of people above the age of 18 against COVID-19 in the CoWIN portal.

