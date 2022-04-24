'Paise kam lena' Karan Johar wishes Varun Dhawan with quirky poem; Vicky Kaushal says 'Jug Jug Jiyo'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar wishes Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 35the birthday on Sunday (April 24). On the special occasion, several celebrities from the film industry took to their social media to wish Varun. The actor, who will soon complete a decade in the industry with the tenth anniversary with the first instalment of, 'Student of the Year', has been mentored by the Dharma productions head-honcho, Karan Johar and the two share a special bond of a guru and student.

Taking to his Instagram, KJo, posted a throwback picture of himself and birthday boy from what looks like a promotional event for Varun's 2015 release, 'Badlapur' where he shared the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Yami Gautam, Radhika Apte and Vinay Pathak. In the picture, Karan can be seen giving a peck to Varun on his forehead. Alongside this, he wrote "Chalo thodi publicity bhi ho jaye aur lage haath shubhkamna wala wish bhi de hi doon! Janmadin mubarak Varun aka Kuku! #jugjuggjeeyo (let's publicise your birthday along with the best wishes, happy birthday Varun aka Kuku)."

Showering best wishes to the actor in the funniest way, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director continued, "Tum jeeyo hazaron saal, Box office pe machao Bawaal. Paise lena kam acting karo zyaada, Varna bechare producer ka kab hoga faayda (May you live a thousand years, witness an unprecedented box-office success, ask for a lesser pay so the producers make better money)." ALSO READ: Karan Johar OUTS release date of Alia Bhatt-Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with unique poem

"Dil ke bade ho tum, Bhediya jungle ke, (you have a heart of gold and you're the wolf of the jungle) I love you mere student now and everyday! One more time for love #jugjuggjeeyo," he concluded his post.

Farah Khan, who is Karan's close friend, pulled his leg by comparing her rhyming to that of Anu Malik, who is known for his rib-tickling rhymes. She wrote in the comments section, "Anu malik has strict competition!! happy birthday @varundvn." Varun expressed his love for Karan in the comments as he wrote, "Karan" followed by heart emojis.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal shared Varun's photo and wrote, "Happiest Birthday Bro! Jug Jug Jiyo. @varundvn." Responding to this, the actor said, "Aap aur bhabhi bhi (You and sister-in-law too)." He spoke about Vicky's wife, actor Katrina Kaif. ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan shares glimpse from his birthday celebrations on 'Bawaal' set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished him on her Instagram Stories, "Happy Birthday Rockstar @varundvn. Wishing you the bestest year. God bless." He replied, "Thank you for blessing me Sam." Also, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Manish Malhotra among others wished Varun.