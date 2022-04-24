Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VARUNDHAWAN Varun Dhawan shares glimpse from his birthday celebrations on 'Bawaal' set; Karan Johar & others share wishes

Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 35th birthday on the sets of his upcoming film 'Bawaal', today. Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a picture of himself from his vanity van which was decorated with blue and golden balloons. Looking suave in a white linen textured shirt paired with a pair of beige pants, the 'Student Of The Year' actor shared how he spent his last two birthdays at home and is excited to be on a film set for his 35th birthday. Meanwhile, a number of birthday wishes have been pouring in from not just fans but also several celebrities like Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul and others.

Speaking about Varun's birthday celebration, the inside pictures were shared by the birthday boy himself who alongside the post wrote in the caption, "It ain't my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release."

Have a look:

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared a lovable post for the actor. He wrote, "Chalo thodi publicity bhi ho jaye aur lage haath shubhkamna wala wish bhi de hi doon! Janmadin mubarak Varun aka Kuku! #jugjuggjeeyo Tum jeeyo hazaron saal Box office pe machao Bawaal

Paise lena kam acting karo zyaada Varna bechare producer ka kab hoga faayda Dil ke bade ho tum,Bhediya jungle ke, I love you mere student now and everyday! One more time for love #jugjuggjeeyo !"

Anil Kapoor shared, "Happy birthday @varundvn my boy! Janam din bohot bohot mubarak! #JugJuggJeeyo saalo saal take..."

Neetu Kapoor while wishing Varun wrote, "Happy birthday @varundvn! It’s been such a joy seeing you grow into the man you’ve become today. The #JugJuggJeeyo family wishes you all the happiness and blessings."

Currently, Varun is shooting for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's directorial 'Bawaal' which also features Janhvi Kapoor. Being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie will be released on April 7, 2023.

Apart from this, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-starring Kiara Advani and in 'Bhediya' co-starring Kriti Sanon.