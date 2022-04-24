Karan Johar OUTS release date of Alia Bhatt-Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with unique poem

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANJOHAR Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar

Highlights Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on February 10 next year

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles

Karan Johar wrote a poem to announce film's release date

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to be out soon! On Sunday, the filmmaker announced the release date of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film. Karan took to Instagram and shared a selfie featuring himself with the lead actors. Alongside this, he penned a poem in praise Alia and Ranveer in a unique way. Calling the actress, Box office ki maharani, Karan wrote, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho, Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho!"

"Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar!"

At the end of his poem, he announced that the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on February 10, 2023." #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!" Karan concluded. Karan Johar enjoys night out with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem' cast members Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

The romantic drama, which also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, is being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It has been written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy. Also, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is working as an assistant director on the film. FIRST LOOK: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt begin Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot

Earlier, the ace filmmaker too informed that the film will release on February 10, 2023 in theatres. He dropped a BTS video, and wrote, "After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you!"