Karan Johar shares post on punctuality, calls out ‘time offenders’; netizens mock him

Filmmaker Karan Johar has written a lengthy article about punctuality in which he calls out 'time offenders' who are late for meetings. Karan uploaded this photograph on Instagram early Monday with the word 'punctuality' printed over a black background. Though he did not name anyone, the filmmaker stated that being punctual is "simple basic manners."

Karan captioned the post, "So… The wonderful thing about punctuality is that it doesn’t require a natural talent , a degree or even a parental or an employers sanction… It’s NOT an art form that we inherit through generations… It’s simple basic manners… respect for other people’s time and therefore respecting them as well…. Pure unadulterated respect…"

He also added, "Landing up 15 minutes late without a murmur of an apology or an overcompensating happy visage reeks of entitlement and defensiveness… Messaging 'on my way'…. Doesn’t get you off the hook either…. 'On my way'…. So ??? You are meant to be… you ain’t doing me any favours honey! And you sending me this message sans details is as ambiguous as a Nolan film…"

Netizens took to the comment section and mocked him for several reasons. A user commented, “It’s okay we’ll find out on the next season of kwk”. Another wrote, “Ooooh who’s pissed you off Mr Johar!!! Meeeeoooww”. Another used wrote, “Bahot serious Mudda hai ye , Espr film na banayein aap”. “Did you wake up playing Channa Mereya today Karan”, a user commented.

Karan Johar's upcoming projects

Karan is about to release his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan star in the family drama. After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Karan returns as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is set to be released in theatres on July 28 of this year.

