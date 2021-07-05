Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar set to return to direction, new film to be announced tomorrow

There's an exciting news for the audience who have been waiting for Karan Johar's directorial films. Filmmaker on Monday made an official announcement regarding his return to the director's chair. Karan shared a video clip along with a caption, “This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens.” Giving a hint about his next movie, KJo shared, “A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family.”

Karan also shared that he will be announcing the new film tomorrow at 11am.

This will mark Karan Johar's return to the director’s chair after a break of five long years. His last directorial was ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, which hit the screens in 2016. The film starred Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan.

In February 2020, Karan Johar had announced that he would call the shots for ‘Takht’, a period drama featuring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. However there has been no further update on this ambitious movie by KJo.

Karan Johar on Tuesday announced that his next production venture is based on the life of C Sankaran Nair, the former President of the Indian National Congress and member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council. Titled "The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair", the film is inspired from real life events and adapted from the book “The Case That Shook the Empire”, written by Raghu Palat, (great-grandson of Sankaran Nair) and his wife Pushpa Palat.

Besides this film, Johar is also producing movies "Sooryavanshi", "Brahmastra", "Dostana 2", "Meenakshi Sundareshwar" as well as Madhuri Dixit-starrer web series "Finding Anamika" and season two of "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives".